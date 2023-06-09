Voting has begun, and one of the most important races is also the least talked about. For the first time in 16 years Stafford County will elect a new county treasurer.

It is one of five constitutional officers: treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and clerk of the court. These positions are not legislative and do not represent constituencies in the traditional political sense. Candidate qualifications are the key issues in these races.

On June 20, you get to decide who is best qualified to oversee the collection, investment and disbursement of over $300 million local tax dollars. Your tax dollars. While an elected position, the treasurer is not a political position; it is an executive level finance position. It requires a subject-matter expert in the field of finance and governmental accounting; not a political actor.

In 23 years as the commissioner of the revenue I have worked with three different treasurers. While each had different strengths, they all had one thing in common: a strong financial background.

I know what it takes to be a successful treasurer, and Mike Sienkowski checks all the boxes. He is a dedicated 17-year Stafford County employee serving the last 10 years as deputy commissioner of the revenue, a senior public financial position. Mike studied economics at UMW, ultimately earning an MBA in accounting. Most impressively, Mike couples his solid financial background with a strong knowledge of technology and innovation.

Stafford is a dynamic and growing community. To stay ahead of the growth in population and an increasingly complex tax base, which includes multinational corporations engaged in emerging technologies, Stafford must have finance officials that understand how to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services.

Please join me in voting for Mike Sienkowski on June 20.

Scott A. Mayausky

Stafford