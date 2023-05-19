As a Stafford County taxpayer and business owner, I've been following the two Republican candidates for Stafford County treasurer. The primary on June 20 determines who will be on the November ballot. Mike Sienkowski has almost two decades of government experience. He's worked in the commissioner of the revenue's office, which works daily with the treasurer. Mike has been a finance chair and leader at a large nonprofit, has an accounting MBA, and studied economics. His speech at the Republican Committee meeting showed how well he understands the job and the importance of helping citizens. Treasurer Laura Rudy must agree he has good ideas — she changed her DMV hours after Mike posted a video stating he would extend the hours.

On the other hand, Heather Mitchell joined the treasurer's office shortly after losing not one, but two elections. She was somehow fast tracked to chief deputy treasurer, which coincided with Laura Rudy's retirement announcement. As Mr. Cortez's May 12 column mentions, despite being personally mentored by Treasurer Rudy for two years, Heather forgot her department is the one that sends tax bills, not the commissioner of the revenue. Her work history has little substance beyond short stints on many campaigns. Despite recently completing a certification, she still does not understand the basic foundations of government finance.

Mike Sienkowski has an established history of government experience, financial leadership and extensive education. He's steady, knowledgeable and loyal. Heather is running in her third election in four years, forgets where tax bills come from, and judging from her LinkedIn resume, won't stick around long. It's an easy decision: Sienkowski is the smart choice for Stafford County treasurer.

Stephen Lee

Stafford