LETTER: Silence speaks volumes at Walker-Grant

Silence speaks volumes at

Walker–Grant

I have a student who currently attends Walker-Grant and was a teacher in the school last year. My mother, siblings and two oldest children graduated from Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

FCPS is telling parents they are working to build and improve the relationship between the schools and the community, but WG does not seem to be getting the message from downtown.

One example: At a time when seven to 10 people were reportedly interested in serving as a PTA officer even though the school put out no information to parents about the September PTA meeting, WG has decided to cancel PTA. It is unclear if it is canceled for the year or forever.

There has been no communication about this to WG parents, and there is no plan to provide parents a way to communicate and participate in their children’s education. The PTA parents participate, support, plan and fund events of all types in the school. If there is no PTA, how is this void going to be filled this year?

Communication between the teachers at WG is also being restricted. Teachers are no longer allowed to engage in open discussions during faculty meetings, and questions must be submitted privately.