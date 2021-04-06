LETTER: Simple explanation of pharmacy benefit managers

Simple explanation of pharmacy benefit managers

In response to Mr. Gross’ letter [“Can we get a simple explanation on PBMs?” March 11], simply put, PBMs administer pharmacy benefits for payers (health plans, union benefit programs, Medicare Part D, etc.).

Payers contract with the PBM, and the PBM (in conjunction with the payer) determines what drugs will be covered (formulary); what the members’ out- of-pocket costs will be (copay/coinsurance); and other pharmacy benefit design parameters.

The PBM contracts with community pharmacies forming a network of providers. These contracted pharmacies will dispense prescriptions for the payers’ members and collect the members’ copayments.

The pharmacies then submit claims to the PBM for reimbursement for the dispensed prescriptions. The PBM reimburses the pharmacies for the prescriptions based on the contract with each pharmacy.

In response to Dr. Neustatter’s letter [“Pharmacy benefit managers part of price setting system,” March 10], I would be happy to discuss PBMs and the pharmaceutical marketplace in greater detail, but that is beyond the scope of this forum.