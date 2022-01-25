Letter: Small business owners help make Fredericksburg a community

Small business owners key to our community

People move to the Fredericksburg area for many reasons. Part of its appeal are the character and charm of the hundreds of small businesses whose owners and employees are deeply invested in the community and who, with time, you get to know and appreciate.

Maybe, like me, you watched sadly as businesses shuttered in 2020 and 2021 and lamented the change in your neighborhood, but celebrated and supported every small business you could.

I write today to highlight one of the businesses that isn’t just a part of the community—it’s one that’s been a part of the community, according to the owner, for 45 years: College Heights Dry Cleaner. Maybe you’ve never been. Maybe you haven’t been in a long time. Either way, a mainstay in the core of Fredericksburg is closing its doors at the end of January.

If you have something there, now is the time to pick it up. And while you’re picking up your items, maybe ask the why in this goodbye. It’s more than COVID; policies have consequences. But that’s not my laundry to air.