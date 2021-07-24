LETTER: So ready for the fair to return

Glad Fredericksburg Fair is returning

What a difference it makes from one year to the next. I had my first and second COVID injections, and I am very happy to participate in the Fredericksburg Fair from the Master Gardening group as one who is entering some homemade projects as well as some homegrown goodies.

I am glad that the fair will be held this year. Everything has been turned around and has come to a stop; but hopefully, things will start coming back to what it was once normality.

I sure did miss the fun and the entertainment at the fair and hope that this year will make up for a year missed. Being able to talk to people and seeing society come together is going to be a new thing for me.

I have been isolated in my house and have not been outside too much, so this is going to be a big baby step for me. But I am ready to be me.

The Fredericksburg Fair has always been a fun event. It is always great to see different things and to learn and grow!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford