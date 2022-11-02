Letter: Social progress works when the economy is strong

Social progress isn’t on the ticket this election cycle. With economic and national security so tightly intertwined, the people of the United States are getting first-hand experience in the dispelling of the myth that elected officials have no impact on economy, by witnessing just how much poor, destructive domestic policy and foreign policy can wreak havoc on our nation’s economy.

Social progress is important; without having a strong economy and a secure nation, social progress will not have a solid foundation to stand on. With a 40-year high record inflation, threatening a recession, President Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s claims this is a global issue ring hollow.

When you intentionally implement policies that decrease domestic production while providing massive handouts, creating a tough labor market and increased wages, you have caused that inflation. When the United States faces economic disaster, with the American dollar as the global standard, the entire world feels that. You don’t get to light the fuse then avoid accountability for the explosion.

With our president begging Saudi Arabia to hold off on decreasing production until after the mid-terms, we have to be able to see what his true priorities are, what the Democratic party’s true priorities are. We need to hold them accountable at the polls.

This November, let’s install leadership that actually has our economic and national security at heart. Let’s send a message to the White House that we are fed up with Biden’s blunders. Social progress will thank us later, our posterity will thank us as well.

Morgan Burch

Partlow