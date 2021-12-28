 Skip to main content
Letter: Solar farms needed to fight climate change
Letter: Solar farms needed to fight climate change

In response to “Caroline officials, residents consider a slew of solar projects,” [Dec. 11], NIMBYism is not new. It peaked 10 years ago on Cape Cod with a proposed offshore wind farm.

Times change, and now one is planned for their waters which will consist of 130 large turbines which will serve 200,000 homes. One thing that has changed are the dire warnings relative to climate change which was contained in a report released this summer by the United Nations. One statement in the report stands out: “Human induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region around the globe.”

Talk to the folks who live on the Outer Banks in North Carolina and they can tell tales of how much stronger the hurricanes are. Land used for solar farms can also be productive in agriculture. “Solar energy use in U.S. Agriculture,” a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, outlines how vegetables, raising bees and sheep can coexist on a solar farm.

Bottom line: We all must do our part fighting climate change. The cost of inaction keeps mounting.

Earle Mitchell

Springfield

