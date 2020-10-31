LETTER: Solar is the natural progression in energy evolution

Solar is the natural progression in energy evolution
Progress comes from change and if we do not change, we do not survive. Energy change has been going on in America since it was founded. Heating our homes is one example of the advances made due to improved technology and materials.
In the 1800s, Americans heated their homes with wood. By the turn of the century, coal had supplanted wood as the main heating material. I can remember the coal being delivered to my apartment building in the early ’50s. However, the building where I lived upgraded the boiler system to burn oil, which was cleaner and less expensive to operate.
Today, many homes are changing from oil to gas, but this is not the final upgrade. The next major change will be solar.
What does solar offer that the other fuels do not? Solar captures the energy from the sun so our homes can be almost energy independent. Solar energy can be used for heating, cooling and running our homes.
As jobs for woodcutters decreased and more miners were needed in the early 20th century, so too will the jobs in the oil fields and coal mines give way to millions of jobs in the solar and wind industries.
It is incredible the amount of spin-offs these will offer. We will need raw materials mined in America, installers and service techs in every city and town in the USA. The high-tech industry will constantly upgrade the collectors like they are doing today, so costs of material will go down as performance improves. This will lead to upgrades to our system and more jobs.
The government should treat the solar and wind industries like it does public utilities. This will insure fair profits for the corporations and reasonable prices for the consumer. Remember, everyone said that computers would eliminate jobs, but the opposite has been the case, and so it will be with renewable energy.
Alan Mindlin
Stafford
