 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Some baseball rules should be changed
0 comments

LETTER: Some baseball rules should be changed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Some baseball rules should be changed

I agree with the letter from Larry Bickmann [“Don’t tinker with baseball rules,” May 11]. As a baseball purist, I think the game is fine as is. Moving the pitchers mound back a foot can really mess up the pitchers.

He stated that some people complain about the game being too long, but I only hear that from the owners who inject mandatory TV commercial breaks to make more money.

The other rules I hate are making a reliever pitch to three batters. That interferes with the manager’s strategy for the game.

I also hate putting a player on second for extra innings, thereby again interfering with the strategy of the game. Is it wrong to have to earn runs by getting hits?

James McCumber

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert