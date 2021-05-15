LETTER: Some baseball rules should be changed

Some baseball rules should be changed

I agree with the letter from Larry Bickmann [“Don’t tinker with baseball rules,” May 11]. As a baseball purist, I think the game is fine as is. Moving the pitchers mound back a foot can really mess up the pitchers.

He stated that some people complain about the game being too long, but I only hear that from the owners who inject mandatory TV commercial breaks to make more money.

The other rules I hate are making a reliever pitch to three batters. That interferes with the manager’s strategy for the game.

I also hate putting a player on second for extra innings, thereby again interfering with the strategy of the game. Is it wrong to have to earn runs by getting hits?

James McCumber

Spotsylvania