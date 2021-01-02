LETTER: Some in caring profession are the biggest bullies

Some in caring profession are the biggest bullies

The Dec. 30 letter [“Many have turned blind eye to child abuse”] by Kathleen Long of Montross took a lot of courage, not only to write it, but for The Free Lance–Star to publish it.

The letter reminds me of the dysfunctional family I grew up in and my life search for assistance and empathy. However, it appears nothing has changed from when I was 12 years old and had to save my mother from the knife my father held at her neck.

Then hoping to get help from my sixth grade teacher, only to be chastised in front of the whole class for expressing that scenario.

In her letter, Ms. Long expressed how she felt when she was being bullied for confronting a director of an organization she once worked for.

I have found it very interesting that so many who are employed in directorial positions, lecturing on openness, appearing very devoted to folks who are on the outside looking in, are the biggest bullies in the organization. That’s what I’ve seen in my work career, anyway.

Exactly like my sixth grade teacher 55 years ago.

Rick Knight

Henrico