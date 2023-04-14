March is celebrated as Women's History Month, which highlights the achievements of the women who helped build and mold our country. Recent mass school shootings that are taking the lives of children, putting our beloved parents and educators through unspeakable fear, grief and heartache, ignites my spirit to say, “Our children and parents deserve better.”

It appears we are eager to state, “Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” each time we face these horrific events, without taking meaningful steps that demonstrate that families deserve better. But self-reflection is needed among us as women. Who do we want to carry the torch, leading by example to build and morally serve our country both now and into future?

Recently, we have watched in horror as women in leadership like Congressional member Rep. Marjorie Taylor–Greene and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle–Sears are portrayed smiling, boldly brandishing their dearly treasured AR-15 weapons in campaign photo-ops, striving to cast themselves as women to admire.

They appear to have little or no concern that their audiences are also our children and parents. Yes, our children and parents deserve better. Our thoughts and prayers must be followed by actions that better preserve women’s history from these leaders who tarnish it.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford County