LETTER: Some mothers are true angels

Some mothers

are true angels

I would like to acknowledge a group of very special moms: the mothers of children with mental health problems. Every day, I witness their love.

These women struggle with a burden that is difficult to imagine. Like their children, they are mostly invisible. She might be the woman who is processing your mortgage, delivering your mail or helping you find the Spaghettios at Wegman’s.

Every day, these moms search for anything that might make the lives of their children just a little less painful. Every day, these moms wake up and wonder whether their child might be thinking of ending their life.

These moms have to give their children the hope that they don’t have. These beautiful women are the greatest moms I know.

In many years of practice, I have come to know one thing for certain: There is no physician or prescription that will ever equal the love of a mother.

The Bible says that there are angels among us … but they are hidden.

They are not hidden to me. I think I found a few.

Dr. Mitchell J. Sojack

Fredericksburg