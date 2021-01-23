LETTER: Some patients cannot wear a mask

Some people cannot wear a mask

My daughter was turned away and not allowed to attend her previously scheduled doctor’s appointment because she would not wear a mask.

Our daughter lives with a diagnosis of Angleman Syndrome and has no idea that we are living in a pandemic. Her doctor made this second appointment with the understanding that she was not going to be wearing a mask.

Another appointment ended with her being denied entry because of the mask as well.

Some folks don’t wear masks for medical reasons. My vulnerable daughter is being denied much-needed medical treatment because she doesn’t understand the need for a mask. All she understands is that it’s best not to have something across her face.

Our greatest concern is for her health, as she is dealing with medically induced lupus and cellulitis and currently deals with swelling in her legs and hands. The doctor’s concern is over potential blood clots. Of course, time is of the essence here.

My thanks go to the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board for advocating and working on this issue of mask wearing before treatment for all disabled folks.