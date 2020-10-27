LETTER: Something's wrong with COVID statistics

Something’s wrong with COVID statistics

It is frustrating to listen to the incessant drumbeat of the oft-repeated total number of U.S. fatalities from COVID-19 as compared with the rest of the world.

To begin with, the comparison is not valid. The population of Spain, France, Germany, etc. is a fraction of the U.S. If you added the populations of seven or eight of those countries together, then it would compare with the U.S.

Secondly, the statistics themselves are not comparable. In the U.S., any death where COVID is present is counted as a COVID death even if there is a legitimately identifiable different cause, such as accidental death, overdose, suicide, etc. There have been vehicle accidents reported as COVID-19 so the reporting agency would gain higher governmental funding. The same blanket record keeping is not followed elsewhere in the world. And the reported statistics in several countries cannot be believed.

Third, the U.S. is a republic of 50 sovereign states and four territories united and governed by a representative federal government. Each state is governed separately and led by a governor. Unilateral federal decisions directing compliance cannot be made legally without a law or the cooperation, concession and/or acquiescence of the state governments.