LETTER: Something's wrong with COVID statistics

Something’s wrong with COVID statistics
It is frustrating to listen to the incessant drumbeat of the oft-repeated total number of U.S. fatalities from COVID-19 as compared with the rest of the world.
To begin with, the comparison is not valid. The population of Spain, France, Germany, etc. is a fraction of the U.S. If you added the populations of seven or eight of those countries together, then it would compare with the U.S.
Secondly, the statistics themselves are not comparable. In the U.S., any death where COVID is present is counted as a COVID death even if there is a legitimately identifiable different cause, such as accidental death, overdose, suicide, etc. There have been vehicle accidents reported as COVID-19 so the reporting agency would gain higher governmental funding. The same blanket record keeping is not followed elsewhere in the world. And the reported statistics in several countries cannot be believed.
Third, the U.S. is a republic of 50 sovereign states and four territories united and governed by a representative federal government. Each state is governed separately and led by a governor. Unilateral federal decisions directing compliance cannot be made legally without a law or the cooperation, concession and/or acquiescence of the state governments.
The separate nations in Europe and most of the world can easily establish nationwide policies. The same cannot be done here.
The Free Lance-Star does report weekly numbers for Northern Virginia and the state. But I have not seen any statistical data that would give a clear picture of the nation’s standing that includes asymptomatic, mild cases or recoveries without ICU/intubation. The fact that there is no reporting of the whole picture leads me to believe the intent is to put a negative slant on the numbers and hide the truth.
William M. Santina
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!