Letter: Sound reasons to support Black History Month

Sound reasons to support Black History Month
As Black History Month begins, I wish to commend The Free Lance-Star on assembling a remarkable editorial opinion page, from top to bottom.
Your editorial, “Finding Black history hidden in plain sight” [Feb. 1], presented an outstanding, and timely, overview of the origins and reasons to celebrate Black history.
Gaining an appreciation for the contributions made by our African American brothers and sisters is worthy of celebration.
Historically, much of the Black American’s experience in the slavery and post-slavery eras has been obscured or suppressed.
The positive developments of the new Smithsonian African American museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice are great steps forward.
Oddly juxtaposed to your op-ed celebration of Black history, is a nice letter to the editor asking Gov. Youngkin to please define “divisive” as he struggles, for all he’s politically worth, to set up his “rat on you teacher I’m uncomfortable” tip line.
This is a nonsensical solution.
Why should teaching historical incidents of real life in America, such as the post-Civil War Reconstruction era or the Tulsa Massacre, be buried, forgotten or not taught in our schools? Talk about sheltering kids.
And if these kinds of issues are considered, we witness a freak-out as exhibited by individuals screaming the political shorthand of Critical Race Theory (which generally, the parent can’t explain what that is). Teaching this expanded subject matter is history, uncomfortable as it is.
Facts are facts … warts and all.
Finally, I’ll close by seconding your last article articulating “Mother Teresa’s Revolution of Tenderness.” We need that.
James Sargent
Spotsylvania