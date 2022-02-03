Letter: Sound reasons to support Black History Month

Sound reasons to support Black History Month

As Black History Month begins, I wish to commend The Free Lance-Star on assembling a remarkable editorial opinion page, from top to bottom.

Your editorial, “Finding Black history hidden in plain sight” [Feb. 1], presented an outstanding, and timely, overview of the origins and reasons to celebrate Black history.

Gaining an appreciation for the contributions made by our African American brothers and sisters is worthy of celebration.

Historically, much of the Black American’s experience in the slavery and post-slavery eras has been obscured or suppressed.

The positive developments of the new Smithsonian African American museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice are great steps forward.

Oddly juxtaposed to your op-ed celebration of Black history, is a nice letter to the editor asking Gov. Youngkin to please define “divisive” as he struggles, for all he’s politically worth, to set up his “rat on you teacher I’m uncomfortable” tip line.

This is a nonsensical solution.