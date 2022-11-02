Letter: Spanberger deserves another term

Abigail Spanberger is a gem in the U.S. Congress, and Virginia’s 7th District should enthusiastically send her back for another term.

Yes, we have inflation, and a recession is apparently imminent as it will be for the rest of the world as well. But Biden’s policies and Spanberger’s support of them move relentlessly toward putting the middle class back in a position of strength. The economy is stronger, the GDP is the best in 40 years, poverty is down, wages are up, and job growth continues.

Biden, Spanberger, and our Democratic Congress members have addressed what I believe is our most important issue, climate change. Their actions will lessen its effects and leave a more viable planet for us and our children. And, it will create jobs.

In addition, they have supported the negotiation for lower Medicare drug prices, capping out-of-pocket health care costs including the cost of insulin and expanding health care to veterans exposed to toxins. And Spanberger will support women’s health and protect their right to choose.

Spanberger is a member of the House Agriculture Committee, which works to expand markets and decrease unnecessary regulations. She helped direct $28 million for broadband projects to rural Virginia counties. She is also vice chair of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus and is one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. Along with Republican as well as Democratic members, she supported the huge infrastructure bill resulting in investments in Virginia’s roads, bridges, airports, pipelines and rural broadband.

Spanberger pays attention to her constituents. Her standing with the Biden agenda is an investment in the American people. She is good for the 7th district, for Virginia and for the nation. We should send her back to Congress to continue her work.

Sheila Clark

Locust Grove