Letter: Spanberger has our backs

Before you go into the voter's booth this Election Day, ask yourself this question. If a hurricane or natural disaster struck Virginia, and we needed federal funds, who would vote for the money, Abigail Spanberger or Yesli Vega?

Spanberger voted to provide funds to Florida residents after Hurricane Ian, while all the Republican congressmen and a Senator voted against helping their own people. The other Senator was busy and didn't vote.

Vega is a hardline Republican who would not buck her party even to save us. Yes, the bill in Congress had other disaster relief in it, but we are all Americans. Disaster damage in Washington, D.C., or a natural disaster to the fishing industry in Alaska should be just as important to Americans as suffering in Florida. We are one nation, and everyone is important.

Secondly, the ad attacking our congresswoman is deceptive and false. Hr1319, the law that was passed to provide COVID relief funds to small businesses and others, was passed to save businesses and provide funds for many situations.

The money went from the federal government to the state governments in most cases. The state government then used the funds within the guidelines provided. The governor and state legislator oversaw the projects and, in many cases, chose them.

Two of the examples used in the ad, the hotel in Florida and the ski resort in Iowa, were approved by the Republican governor and legislator. If they misused the funds, then Yesli Vega should attack them.

Lastly, I checked the source used in the ad and could not find any reference to the examples mentioned. If I am wrong, would someone from the Vega campaign write a reply with the names of the businesses, the approval dates and which government agency approved the aforementioned businesses.

Alan Mindlin

Stafford