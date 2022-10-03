Letter: Spanberger is a proven leader

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger is hands down one of the most effective members of the U.S. Congress. This is evidenced by her steadfast commitment to work with all of her colleagues in the House of Representatives to reach consensus on actions that will lead to a safer, more equitable society.

Abigail explains her "get the job done" approach by saying "(my) mission necessitates finding common ground and working with both parties to achieve progress." As a result she is regularly ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

So what does that mean? Bipartisanship is a word we seem to be hearing a lot, as both a positive and a negative attribute. I happen to think of it as positive. To me it means that, as a member of Congress, you are willing to do the hard work of actually talking to and listening to members of each party as you develop legislation for the common good, such as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Abigail also introduced and/or cosponsored bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening gun safety laws, and legislation designed to increase police officer pay and help police departments hire more officers.

But let's not kid ourselves, you're not going to achieve across-the-aisle agreement on all issues and you have to stand up for and support those issues that are of great importance to your constituents, and here Abigail demonstrates her commitment to her constituents.

She regularly meets with voters throughout her district in order to focus on their concerns. This is how an effective member of Congress operates; find out what your constituents really need, then strive to work in a bipartisan fashion to properly address those needs.

Michael McCay

Stafford