Letter: Spanberger is bad for Virginia

Abigail Spanberger is deceiving us. She doesn’t serve Virginia and is one of the most partisan members of Congress, voting with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time and supporting the entire disastrous agenda of the Biden administration.

She has been silent on the rising fentanyl epidemic because it’s tied to the Biden open border. Her bipartisanship is with RINO Republicans. A review of her voting record shows that she is incapable of addressing national problems with workable solutions. Abigail Spanburger is a rubber stamp for the Biden and Pelosi administration, and with her you will not have a truthful voice in Congress. Its time for change with Yesli Vega.