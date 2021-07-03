 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Spanberger is cosponsor of Girls LEAD Act
0 comments

LETTER: Spanberger is cosponsor of Girls LEAD Act

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank Spanberger for cosponsoring Girls LEAD Act

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the livelihood of each and every person. However, what might not be expected is how much the pandemic has hurt the opportunities of girls worldwide.

According to the Borgen Project, the devastation of COVID-19 has left in its wake several grave consequences for girls globally. Almost 743 million girls have lost access to education, and child marriages are predicted to be a threat for 2.5 million more girls through 2020–2025.

These consequences are large obstacles that limit opportunities for girls and women, including in the political sphere through the disparity of female participation and input in government. These inequities clearly need a solution.

Luckily, the Girls LEAD Act (H.R. 1661) is currently in the House of Representatives. It supports and bolsters female governmental participation as a component of U.S. foreign aid in order to increase opportunities for women.

Recently, Rep. Abigail Spanberger joined a wave of bipartisan supporters to cosponsor this bill. Please call and thank Rep. Spanberger for fighting against these gender injustices worldwide. If you would like to learn more about these inequalities and the Girls LEAD act, please visit borgenproject.org/legislation.

Kirsta Ruby

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert