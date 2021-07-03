LETTER: Spanberger is cosponsor of Girls LEAD Act

Thank Spanberger for cosponsoring Girls LEAD Act

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the livelihood of each and every person. However, what might not be expected is how much the pandemic has hurt the opportunities of girls worldwide.

According to the Borgen Project, the devastation of COVID-19 has left in its wake several grave consequences for girls globally. Almost 743 million girls have lost access to education, and child marriages are predicted to be a threat for 2.5 million more girls through 2020–2025.

These consequences are large obstacles that limit opportunities for girls and women, including in the political sphere through the disparity of female participation and input in government. These inequities clearly need a solution.

Luckily, the Girls LEAD Act (H.R. 1661) is currently in the House of Representatives. It supports and bolsters female governmental participation as a component of U.S. foreign aid in order to increase opportunities for women.