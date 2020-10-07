LETTER: Spanberger is mum on her real record

Rep. Spanberger stays mum on the real issues

A letter to the editor [“Spanberger works across party lines,” Sept. 20] begins with a diatribe attacking guns and, by inference, gun owners in hopes of deceiving and misdirecting the public. The letter writer uses a highly effective tool to mislead voters into thinking that not only are guns unnecessary, but are also a ridiculous waste of time.

The letter also implies that Rep. Abigail Spanberger steps across the aisle to confer with Republicans. But in reality, she has done whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed—over 90 percent of her votes are in line with AOC and other liberal Democrats.

Sure, supporting some feel-good legislation is always a good way to get your name in the media once in a while. But the fact is, Spanberger has been silent the past two years.

Where is her position on civil disobedience, riots or COVID-19? As BLM/Antifa march, destroy, loot, attack and bully the elderly, she is silent. Does she even know that BLM is working with the Chinese Political Allegiance, a front for communist China?

Talk is cheap and Spanberger is very guileful because she knows the complicit press will either parrot or cover up her true sentiments.