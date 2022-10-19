Letter: Spanberger not the moderate she claims

Abigail Spanberger is not the moderate she claims to be. She votes in lockstep with Biden, Pelosi and Schumer. Her voting record on all major legislation is almost identical with AOC’s and her “squad.” They might as well make Spanberger an honorary member. So don’t be fooled by her claims of pretending to listen to her constituents and being a moderate.

I don’t think there is such a thing as a moderate Democrat politician (except maybe during the month before an election). Mark my words, if the Democrats keep control of the House, they will proceed at an accelerated pace with their radical agenda of attacks on the First and Second Amendments, packing the Supreme Court, D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood, banning gasoline engines, and getting rid of cattle as a food source.

I am sure this crazy agenda, as well as their view on fossil fuels and their massive spending bills, is why we are experiencing record high inflation. Now our economy, once the envy of the world, is in shambles, the stock market is down 8,000-plus points (estimated at around $9 trillion in economic loss), and we have a national debt of $31 trillion and rising.

Check her voting record, and show me one idiotic, socialist, boondoggle, massive spending bill Spanberger didn’t vote for.

I, for one, reject the Democrat’s socialist vision for a future where we are only allowed to get from place to place by using tiny electric scooters or mini cars, and forced to eat bugs as the only approved meat source.

Gary Neighbors

Locust Grove