Letter: Spanberger reaches across the aisle

Rep. Spanberger promotes herself as Virginia's most bipartisan member of Congress . The bipartisanship index as defined by the Lugar Center measures how often a member of Congress introduces bills that attract co-sponsors from the other party, and how often they in turn co-sponsor a bill introduced from across the aisle.

In other words, this means reaching across the aisle to work together, recognizing the importance of building a consensus for their ideas while being open to considering the proposals of the other party, the way government is supposed to work.

A previous letter to the editor used a Republican talking point about “voting with Nancy Pelosi 100%” to argue that Spanberger is not bipartisan.

This talking point has nothing to do with bipartisanship or with Abigail Spanberger.

I voted for Abigail because she is a dedicated public servant who cares about helping her constituents and wants government to work. Her opponent, Yesli Vega, is fiercely partisan and not willing to compromise (required when you work in a bipartisan fashion) as evidenced by her refusal to debate Spanberger unless all her terms were met. If elected, Vega will contribute to more gridlock and no bipartisanship in Congress.

Faye Barnes

Spotsylvania