LETTER: Spanberger represents her constituents well

Spanberger represents her constituents well
The 7th District has never had a representative in Congress more connected with her constituency than Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
Her town hall meetings have been refreshing. Unlike so many politicians today, she actually tries to answer all questions, even those that may be uncomfortable.
She listens and her staff follows through with voter concerns, assists with problem resolution and gets back with an answer.
Her “Weekly Wrap-Ups” email details what she has been doing in Congress, and her continuing “across the aisle” interaction is appreciated. Important legislation is being accomplished because of her tireless efforts. Currently, she is working with 24 Democrats and 25 Republicans to put together a new COVID-19 relief plan. And when she travels around the district, it is not just for photo opportunities.
Rep. Spanberger’s opponent is the invisible state Del. Nick Freitas. Before the pandemic, we never saw him at a single local event except a debate before the last election. He has been unresponsive to voters.
With coronavirus numbers increasing and the death toll at 200,000+, he states the virus is under control. This should not surprise anyone who is aware of his negative health care votes and callous disregard for the challenges facing those with pre-existing conditions and/or requiring expensive medications.
Freitas mailers say nothing about what he has done for House District 30 or give a single reason why he deserves our vote. Also, he twice missed filing deadlines for his name to appear on ballots. We question his reliability.
On Sept. 21, the nonpartisan Common Ground Committee named Rep. Spanberger the top Democrat—in the U.S. House, Senate or any governor’s office. This commendation is well-deserved.
Rep. Spanberger has our vote again because she has done exactly what she promised and is one of the hardest-working representatives in Congress. We believe she will continue to represent the 7th District with professionalism, connection, honor and complete honesty.
Joan and Luther Bergstrom
Unionville
