LETTER: Spanberger represents her constituents well

Spanberger represents her constituents well

The 7th District has never had a representative in Congress more connected with her constituency than Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Her town hall meetings have been refreshing. Unlike so many politicians today, she actually tries to answer all questions, even those that may be uncomfortable.

She listens and her staff follows through with voter concerns, assists with problem resolution and gets back with an answer.

Her “Weekly Wrap-Ups” email details what she has been doing in Congress, and her continuing “across the aisle” interaction is appreciated. Important legislation is being accomplished because of her tireless efforts. Currently, she is working with 24 Democrats and 25 Republicans to put together a new COVID-19 relief plan. And when she travels around the district, it is not just for photo opportunities.

Rep. Spanberger’s opponent is the invisible state Del. Nick Freitas. Before the pandemic, we never saw him at a single local event except a debate before the last election. He has been unresponsive to voters.