Letter: Spanberger should renounce the Democrat Party

In spite of her law enforcement credentials, I am not a fan of Representative Spanberger.

If she and her democratic ilk wanted to truly impact crime nationally, she would break ranks with President Biden and House Speaker Pelosi and beef up our border patrol/customs agencies and reinstitute former President Trump's illegal immigration and border control policies.

Our southern boundary is a main conduit for deadly drug and human trafficking and terrorist infiltration, and it provides sanctuary for foreign criminals on the run, sometimes with cooperation from the countries from which they are trying to escape.

When it comes to funding/defunding police, Spanberger needs to look back only a year or so when defunding the police was a priority for various democratic, liberal local and state governments that caved into violent protestors who shrieked for elimination of police departments.

If she renounced her party like former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, my respect for her would increase 100%. Usually, I vote for the person rather than party. Currently, however, my vote goes to anyone other than a Democrat, who does not, unfortunately, have America's best interests in mind.

Bob Taubert

Spotsylvania