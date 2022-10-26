Letter: Spanberger understands working families need affordable healthcare

The 2014–15 school year was off to a great start for our two kids—our youngest had just started kindergarten, our eldest was in elementary school—when we got devastating news: my wife, our boys’ mother, had cancer.

That school year was a whirlwind of balancing chemotherapy with caring for the kids while stretching the household budget given reduced income and newfound medical bills, adding financial stress to the physical and emotional stress of such a profound diagnosis.

Thankfully, my wife had employer-sponsored short term disability insurance which covered a portion of her salary while she could not work. My employer offered a flexible work environment, which allowed me to be on hand to care for the boys and to be there for my wife. Plus we had health insurance. But even so, we found ourselves paying out of pocket for a host of medical expenses until our family out-of-pocket maximum was met, only for those same expenses to begin to accrue again come January 1.

Today, the cancer is in remission. But we’ll never forget that experience. Our situation could have been much worse and, in fact, is much worse for too many working families.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger understands how complicated situations get when somebody gets sick, and has worked tirelessly in Congress to advance the kinds of policies that will relieve some of the economic pressure, from capping prescription drug costs for seniors to fighting for healthcare affordability for families and voting to advance paid leave. That’s why I will be voting for Rep. Abigail Spanberger this November.

Marc Broklawski

Stafford