Letter: Spanberger values constituents

Spanberger values 7th District constituents

After spending nearly 30 years working on Capitol Hill, I have seen lawmakers of every stripe: Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, Green Party, Reform Party and even the Veterans’ Party. I met lawmakers who were straight party-line voters, and I also met lawmakers who dodged tough votes by missing Roll Call votes. I also worked with the rare breed of lawmakers who really took their job representing their constituents seriously. They would listen to the pros and cons of each issue, then vote on how the issue would impact their constituency.

I have found that Rep. Abigail Spanberger falls into that unique group of independent thinkers. More importantly, she actually seeks wise counsel from us, her constituency. She has surrounded herself with exceptional staff members both in her D.C. office to work federal legislation and in her district offices to provide quality constituent services.

Some lawmakers spend hours and hours dialing for dollars or aggressively seeking campaign donations from political action committees. I prefer lawmakers who believe in grassroots lobbying as opposed to Astroturf lobbying. Astroturf lobbying tries to portray what a lawmaker’s constituency wants, while grassroots lobbying is constituents telling the lawmaker what they need via letters, emails, phone calls, and attending town hall meetings. Rep. Spanberger aggressively seeks out grassroots views and opinions. Furthermore, she provides a weekly analysis of what she worked on the previous week—a weekly report card!

My mom told me that if you want someone who represents everything you stand for, run for office, otherwise find a candidate that you can trust to listen to your views and opinions. If you can make a good case for where you stand, Rep. Spanberger is willing to listen, research, and then vote. What more could you ask for?

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania