Letter: Spanberger will bring freedom, acceptance

I am voting for Abigail Spanberger because she will continue to work across the aisle using critical thinking, conscientiousness, and collaboration to move our nation toward a sustainable future. Rather than debate about being “woke” vs. “extremist,” vote for Congresswoman Spanberger based on her intellect, responsiveness, character, and courage.

We are not immune to the impacts of foreign events. We must be engaged and take a stance. We must act as a member of the global community in order to make possible a peaceful future at home and abroad. Congresswoman Spanberger works across the aisle to take a stance based on our values of equality and justice on the international stage.

Diplomacy and relationship building are and should remain our primary strategies for international and national security. A strong defense system is also necessary, however, we must use the strengths of all citizens and residents rather than limit our defenses by denying participation based on sexual preferences and gender identity. Congresswoman Spanberger supports the capability of all Americans, acknowledging our LGBTQ population and protecting their rights while ensuring our safety.

As a nation we must adapt to change and embrace capable and creative immigrants by making life in America accessible. Abigail Spanberger understands this and supports smart immigration reform policies based on our national needs and security.

As a father of two small children, I care about our country’s future. Rather than take steps toward division, Abigail Spanberger is actively working toward a more inclusive and humane society. We can all agree that we want safety, freedom, acceptance, and a bountiful and beautiful earth for our future generations. Please consider voting for Congresswoman Spanberger so that we can make that vision a reality.

Anderson Gould

Fredericksburg