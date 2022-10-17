Letter: Spanberger won't show you all that she supports

Don't be deceived. Politicians strategize how they are going to focus their campaign to present the best image. The media helps, too, by ignoring the issues. It's been said of media that the most insidious power it has is the power to ignore. Look carefully at the Spanberger campaign to see what they want you to know.

They want you to believe that Spanberger is a moderate who works across the aisle. They do not want you to know that she supported the Biden agenda 95% of the time. Bipartisan, really?

Spanberger and the media don't want voters to associate her with the failed Biden, Democrat, and Pelosi agenda. Spanberger doesn't mention her support of Biden’s failed agenda or Joe Biden. She will not tell you about her support of open borders or Democrats being soft on crime. Instead, she says she supports the police, who ironically are under constant attack by Democrats.

Spanberger won't tell you that the inflationary Inflation Reduction Act she supported doesn't reduce inflation. It's a government spending program.

She doesn't tell you that she supports teaching critical race theory in schools and supports men playing girls' sports. She doesn't support parents' rights to have input regarding what schools are teaching our kids.

Spanberger does not criticize increasing crime caused by liberal Democrat policies.

So Spanberger does not want you to associate her with Democrat failures of our economy, shortages, inflation, failed foreign policy, AOC's Green New Deal, high gas and food prices. No, she touts herself as friend of farmers. Not.

Don't be deceived again. It's the same smoke screen that causes American citizens to distrust Congress and government institutions. Americans are suffering, and Spanberger doesn't want you to associate her with the disaster she supported 95% of the time.

David Kendall

Stafford