LETTER: Spanberger works across party lines

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spanberger works across party lines

Last year, “gun ownership” was the No. 1 issue on the ballot in most of Virginia. However a gun has its limits. It will not protect a person from getting COVID-19, or help all people get access to affordable medical and mental health care and prescription drugs.

A gun will not ensure a quality public education for all children in Virginia. It will not help a person get employed, buy food, provide housing for their family or ensure they have clean air and clean water.

As a farmer sensitive to climate issues, a gun will not stop crops from failing or ensure a stable feed supply for livestock. It will not stop the earth’s 40,000-year-old permafrost from melting, or stop the wildfires because of global warming.

A gun will not keep men and women from having unprotected sex, which may lead to an unwanted pregnancy, leading them to very hard decisions. It cannot stop the inequalities in our society that this pandemic has laid bare, which affect the poor and underemployed people of this nation.

A gun does not help people understand that Black Lives Matter simply means we all need to live by our Pledge of Allegiance, with “justice for all.”