LETTER: Spanberger works across party lines

Spanberger works across party lines
Last year, “gun ownership” was the No. 1 issue on the ballot in most of Virginia. However a gun has its limits. It will not protect a person from getting COVID-19, or help all people get access to affordable medical and mental health care and prescription drugs.
A gun will not ensure a quality public education for all children in Virginia. It will not help a person get employed, buy food, provide housing for their family or ensure they have clean air and clean water.
As a farmer sensitive to climate issues, a gun will not stop crops from failing or ensure a stable feed supply for livestock. It will not stop the earth’s 40,000-year-old permafrost from melting, or stop the wildfires because of global warming.
A gun will not keep men and women from having unprotected sex, which may lead to an unwanted pregnancy, leading them to very hard decisions. It cannot stop the inequalities in our society that this pandemic has laid bare, which affect the poor and underemployed people of this nation.
A gun does not help people understand that Black Lives Matter simply means we all need to live by our Pledge of Allegiance, with “justice for all.”
A gun will not rebuild the respect that law enforcement deserves as our protectors or help men or women obtain the equality we all deserve in our places of work.
While running for the House of Delegates, every person I talked with, Republican or Democrat, agreed that both parties need to work together to address the true issues that affect everyone’s quality of life.
Nick Freitas’ record shows that he does not work across party lines. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s record shows she will, even if she is criticized by her fellow Democrats.
Ann Ridgeway
Orange
