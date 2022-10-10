Letter: Spanberger works for Virginians

Political ads abound as mid-term elections draw closer; some are misleading or false.

Ads attacking Rep. Abigail Spanberger, claiming she doesn’t work for Virginia, are downright wrong.

In 3.5 years she has helped constituents recover more than $20 million from various federal agencies constituents were having difficulty dealing with.

She worked to pass legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for some drugs and to cap the cost of lifesaving insulin. Millions of senior citizens benefit.

She vigorously supports legislation prohibiting Congress members and family from benefiting by stock trading where they may have insider information.

She supports funding for police agencies by voting for funding to departments of less than 125 officers to assist with training, retention, and equipment.

As a retired law enforcement officer, I brought to her attention that I have been unable to take advantage of a tax deduction of $3,000 annually for healthcare insurance because the IRS requires that my insurance provider be paid directly from my pension.

In the past 15 years, I wrote my former Republican Congressmen Eric Cantor and Dave Brat, who did absolutely nothing, except acknowledge that my interpretation of the law was correct.

I wrote Rep. Spanberger, who realized my issue was nationwide. She reached across the aisle and co-sponsored legislation with Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Chabot to correct this regulation affecting public safety retirees who don’t qualify with the direct payment requirement.

Rep. Spanberger is working tirelessly for Virginia and especially constituents in the Seventh District. Don’t believe the misleading ads.

W.M. Bunker

Culpeper