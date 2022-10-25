Letter: Spanberger's "Lower food and fuel costs" Act not good for American families

I saw the article about Spanberger's "Lower food and fuel costs" Act.

Look it up and read it. It makes another federal office that we taxpayers must fund.

More investigative powers to the government. More ethanol fuel at higher percentages which are not good for most engines and reduces MPG's. There are many other points in her legislation that will cost us more money in the long run, enlarge federal overreach and will still not address the root cause of our high costs.

Allowing for more gas, oil, and coal mined here, in the USA, is what we need to see lower prices. Not creating more governmental regulations and government offices.

I beg everyone to look this up and read it…read it well.

Cindy Rose

Stafford