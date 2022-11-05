Letter: Spanberger's most impressive title? Girl Scout leader

When I first read about Abigail Spanberger announcing her run for Congress a few years ago, it wasn’t her solid credentials as a former U.S. Postal Inspector or CIA anti-terrorism agent that grabbed my attention. Rather, it was that she was a Girl Scout leader who was demonstrating for her troop just how to serve her country: run for office.

As a former Girl Scout myself, it was that descriptive, “Girl Scout Leader,” that stayed with me. I was ecstatic when Spanberger knocked off the super-partisan Republican representative from the 7th Congressional District and began her distinguished service as a Virginia Congresswoman in Washington, D.C. I was just as thrilled when I learned that my Girl Scout leader hero, after redistricting, was now running to serve in the new 7th Congressional District that includes my home county of Stafford.

Congresswoman Spanberger is an ideal candidate, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her as part of our district. She is a dedicated, responsive and fair-minded representative. Stafford voters and voters throughout the region served by the 7th district, should turn out in force to re-elect this exemplary elected official who honors the Girl Scout principles I am sure she taught her scout troop, things like helping people at all times; do your best to be honest and fair, considerate and caring, courageous and strong; and work to make the world a better place.

Add effective to describe Abigail. She is a smart, effective legislator who, though her hard work, has contributed to the passage of important legislation that lowers prescription drug costs, makes health care more affordable, supports law enforcement, protects the environment, responds to our infrastructure needs, and more.

Be sure to vote Spanberger on Election Day, Tues., Nov. 8.

Alane Callander

Stafford