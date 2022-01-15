 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Speed of corruption was impressive

I am never surprised by the corrupting nature of power, but I must admit I am impressed by the speed with which that corrupting nature already has infected the new four-person, hell-bent, code-defying, superintendent-firing, majority of the Spotsylvania County School Board, which in record time already has demonstrated abuse of office sufficient to merit recall pursuant to Section 24.2-233(1) of the Code of Virginia. Never before have so few demonstrated such material harm to so many students so quickly. It is time to draft four petitions and seek the signatures of 10 percent of the registered voters in those four voting districts.

Michael O’Keefe

Spotsylvania

