LETTER: Spend our tax dollars on actual needs

Spend tax dollars

on actual needs

On Aug. 10, the Fredericksburg City Council discussed the ongoing need to funnel money into the support of our homeless community, many members of which can be seen sleeping and otherwise hanging out in public areas across our city.

And while council members supported the need for a new homeless facility, the need to fund not only a building, but the significant support services required for such an endeavor appeared to receive little attention.

Enter the FLS editorial of Aug. 11 [“Hire the right person, not the right color”] discussing the city’s apparent decision to hire a diversity officer for $90k-plus, a position that some may view as unneeded and otherwise unjustified.

As the FLS pointed out, there have been zero diversity/equity complaints filed against the city in the past five years. If, as stated by a so-called diversity equity and inclusion trainer, the purpose of a DEI officer is to cause discomfort, hasn’t our country experienced enough discomfort and discontent without paying someone an exorbitant salary to artificially create more discomfort?