Letter: Spend Virginia tax windfall on Ukraine

Spend Virginia’s tax windfall on Ukrainians

In “Tax windfall is a gift and a moral challenge” [April 6], we are told that our $3 billion tax windfall is a gift and a moral challenge. There’s even a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King saying our budgets are moral documents and present moral challenges.

Of course, there are all sorts of ways we could use the money and put it to good use, but if you would like the biggest bang for your buck, let all us Virginians join together and send that $3 billion to Ukraine where they have desperate need for every dollar.

If you want to stand up as a human being and stand for right versus wrong, for good versus evil, then that is the place the $3 billion would have the greatest impact. No matter what we do with the money in Virginia, it will have little impact on our lives. In Ukraine it could mean the difference between life and death for those innocent people.

Le Roy Rinker

Stafford