I was disgusted to read in The Free Lance–Star that 108 copies of books have been pulled from Spotsylvania school libraries, mostly because one person has accused and denounced them as objectionable.

The School Board’s dramatic abandonment of common sense to satisfy religious zealots and their enablers (Youngkin qualifies as one) is pathetic.

What the schools achieve in response to this person who denounces books is to prevent parents who do not find these books objectionable from allowing their students access.

Common sense would say that school boards should have created a system where any parent who objects to a library book or books could have their student placed on a list that would prevent them from taking the book(s) out.

This would have eliminated the current inquisition system of effectively burning books once they are denounced by some helicopter parent. It’s been suggested that the criteria of “sexually explicit” content can easily be applied to the Bible, so it should be removed. Not surprising it hasn’t, the people denouncing books probably have never read it critically or thoroughly.

Rick Moltzon

Spotsylvania