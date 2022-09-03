Letter: Spotsy school board is failing its mission

Spotsy school board is failing its mission

As someone who worked in local government for his entire career, I have long believed that the primary mission of local government is to maintain and improve the value of its citizens’ properties. They do this by creating and maintaining a strong public safety system, a fair and reasonable tax structure that provides adequate funding without being frivolous or wasteful, and having an excellent public school system.

Unfortunately, the present Spotsylvania County School Board is failing to keep our school system strong and capable of providing the education our students need because they are more concerned about putting forward a radical political agenda than they are about educating our students.

This will have a detrimental effect on your house, which is most likely the single biggest asset you own, even if you do not have children in public schools. Ask any real estate agent what folks look for when buying a house, and they will tell you that the rating of the local school is very important to every purchaser. To put it another way; would you buy your house again knowing your child will attend a classroom without a teacher there?

Finally, I find it hard to swallow that while we pay $250,000 to attract a well-qualified school superintendent, we are going to hire someone at that salary solely because he is a buddy of the school board chair, who also seems to hold something over the other three board members who vote with him against the needs of the school system and the citizens they represent.

Enough is enough; stop this insanity and start doing what you should—provide us with a strong public school system, not a trough for politically connected friends to feed at.

Carl Maurice

Spotsylvania