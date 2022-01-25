Letter: Spotsy school board shows disregard for public speakers

Spotsy School Board ignores speakers

On Jan. 18, the new Spotsylvania school board majority of Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail autocratically banished the public to behind the woodshed. Dawn Shelley, Dr. Lorita Daniels and Nicole Cole were unable to convince the majority they were about to end a long-established working school policy that ensured due process rights were provided to speakers at board meetings.

The board majority summarily revised the board’s public agenda on the fly without understanding the organizational rationale behind its agenda format policy that allowed public comments to precede action items on the agenda to ensure speakers were provided meaningful due process opportunities. Action items is where board members discuss and vote on draft policies and issues affecting students, teachers, parents, taxpayers and anyone else wishing to make public comments to the board before it takes any action.

The policy manual has numerous statements declaring the board wants to hear input from people wishing to share their views on school issues. This board majority disregarded well-established and working due process policy by moving public comments to a place on the agenda where they would have no impact on action items.