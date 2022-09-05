Letter: Spotsy school board stomps legacy of desegregation

Spotsy school board stomps legacy of desegregation

What would my grandmother do?

That is the question I ask myself daily as I watch the unfathomable behavior on the Spotsylvania School Board. Four people elected to serve on the board are systematically dismantling quality public education in our county.

The legacy of my grandmothers, Minnie Brown Jones and Hester Fairchild Crump, is cemented in the history of Spotsylvania County. These two women, in the early 1960s, along with the NAACP and other brave families, fought to integrate schools in Spotsylvania County.

In 1963, my grandmothers had the courage and selflessness to allow their granddaughters to be among the first to integrate Spotsylvania Public Schools. My sister and cousins joined other girls in 1963 to integrate Spotsylvania High School and Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

And now, almost 60 years later, we find our school system is segregated once again. Segregated into ethical and unethical. Segregated into rules and chaos. Segregated into love of students and love of power.

School Board Chair Kirk Twigg and his three collaborators have segregated the Spotsylvania School Board into a hate-filled circus void of decorum, ethics, and, most importantly, care for students.

Four people, by their majority vote, are stomping on the legacy of the seven girls who bravely walked into the classrooms of Spotsylvania Schools. Stomping on the legacy of Spotsylvania as one of the best school districts in Virginia. Stomping on the legacy of teachers and administrators. Stomping on all of us.

The answer to WWGD is that we must show up and use our voice. We must be fearless in the face of hate. We must organize and fight. We must pray. And most importantly, we must vote.

Hester Clark

Spotsylvania