Letter: Spotsy school 'leadership' harming special ed students

Spotsylvania County Public Schools is under a ‘hostile takeover’ by the four majority radical fringe on its school board: Abuisimail, Gillespie, Phelps and Twigg. They do not adhere to school law, especially the federal special education law: Individuals with Disabilities Education Act/IDEA. They have no respect for the Constitution and violate the First Amendment rights of speakers at the public comment mic.

Because of the takeover, Spotsylvania County Public Schools has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars investment in human capital. Educators continue to resign to take their knowledge and skills to surrounding counties that support them.

Children in special education have especially been hurt. If they have one of the few licensed special educators, they are not receiving the mandated ‘individualized’ education program/IEP because these case managers are above caseload limits set by the Virginia Department of Education. Parents who do not know their special education due process rights have verbally agreed to reductions in their child’s IEPs without a translator provided.

Sue Sargeant

Fredericksburg