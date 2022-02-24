Letter: Spotsy seniors need better tax relief measures

Spotsy seniors need better tax relief measures

It happens every couple of years—like clockwork! The scenario rarely changes.

First, the new Spotsylvania proposed assessments on real estate values for the current year are mailed, followed by a proposed budget by the county management which will supposedly result in a mystery equalized tax rate which doesn’t cost the taxpayer any more in taxes this year than last. That is a joke!

Then, the school board announces it needs more money to run the schools, and the dance with the board of supervisors to supplement the school budget with funds from the county begins. This arouses the parents of kids currently in school to come to the aid of the schools so that their kids receive a proper education, and tempers flare between both sides. History repeating itself again and again.

The bottom line is that tax payers in Spotsylvania will probably wind up paying more in taxes, both real estate and personal property, than they did during the previous year or two. It is a predictable conclusion which rarely changes. Just read some Free Lance–Star pieces on the subject over the years.

There is one group of people in Spotsylvania who cannot afford history to repeat itself—senior citizens who have lived in their homes for decades, paid their taxes and now live on fixed incomes during these highly inflationary times.

Senior citizens in Spotsylvania need reduced taxes in order to survive in their homes, especially during current high inflation on everything imaginable, including basic necessities. The current tax relief measures for low income people and seniors used by Spotsylvania are not realistic and should be increased considerably by the board of supervisors.

Higher, improved tax relief measures for older citizens should be at the top of the agenda for the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.

Michael Blake Goodin

Spotsylvania