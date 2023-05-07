If you asked most Americans which values they hold highest, they might agree that freedom of expression and innocence until proven guilty are vital. Spotsylvania’s Superintendent Mark Taylor may disagree. He has taken the charge of book banning from school board members Kirk Twigg and Rob Abuismail, and escalated it to eliminate the freedom to read for students and their families. He is attempting to make a single complaint enough to ban a book from Spotsylvania schools without review or proven cause.

As seen in a March 28 memo, Taylor conflates VDOE guidance about parental notification for sexually explicit content in instructional materials as evidence that he must ban 14 books from high school libraries. This is a logic that contradicts the very law that Taylor cites. After a community review committee found these books to be acceptable, Taylor ignored this thoughtful process and ruled to ban the titles.

Now, Taylor attempts to make it easier to ban books from Spotsylvania schools. According to the reporting in the FLS on April 14, Taylor’s email to principals states that books should be removed from library shelves after a single challenge, and he is disbanding the review process. In fact, he calls the review process an “unnecessary effort.” This is a trial without a jury for all the books in the library. This fits with Taylor’s pattern of not taking the review committee’s judgment into account.

Spotsylvania students will lose access to valuable sources of literature that represent diverse points of view, while Spotsylvania parents are losing the opportunity to choose whether their children can access these books.

Does Taylor have the trust of his community to judge what is best for them, or should Spotsylvania families decide what’s right for their families?

Nathan Sekinger

Stafford