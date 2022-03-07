Letter: Spotsylvania proposed school budget falls short of addressing true needs

Spotsy school board budget falls way short of addressing true needs

The Spotsylvania 2023 proposed school budget falls short of addressing the true needs of our community’s precious staff, students and their families.

The public needs to understand all school districts must strive to safeguard critically important services and support staff needed to better assure that the school’s educational mission and vision are accomplished year to year.

Eliminating dollars that have been identified by the district staff for the purpose of preparing a solid budget document for the school board and county board to decide upon takes a lot of time and effort. Not accepting these recommendations can be viewed as a slap in the face of their hard work, integrity and due diligence.

Finally, school bus drivers, non-administrative staff, counselors, school psychologists and social workers are critically important foundation support staff who assure the day-to-day district goals are accomplished. They should be cherished, recognized and encouraged, and their salaries safeguarded.

Spotsylvania School Board President Kirk Twigg, stop falling asleep at the wheel. Wake up and listen to people who better understand and articulate the true budget needs of the school district. The staff and people working hard to help you will be better off as well as our community as a whole.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford