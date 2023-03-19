Once again, the Spotsylvania County School Board canceled its regularly scheduled meeting, only to make up the meeting two days later minus the public comments. They did this back in December, and it’s the same four people who could not make it.

I find it hard to believe that the same four people all had medical and family emergencies again, making a quorum impossible. I find it more likely that they didn’t want to meet because they wouldn’t have their majority vote 4–3, or because it would be the first meeting Kirk Twigg would be at since his arrest. I’m sure many members of the public want to comment about that, so what better way to silence them.

It is sad that the leadership of the Spotsylvania School Board puts its own self-interests above the needs of our students. They shut out the voice of the public time and time again, with no consequences. They refuse to answer their emails when constituents they disagree with try to contact them.

The people of Spotsylvania County need to pay serious attention to the school board as they waste money that should go to the schools, hiring their friends and creating new top-level positions when we can’t hire enough teachers.

Kimberly Wyman

Spotsylvania