LETTER: Spotsy's turf fields should be more accessible

Spotsy’s turf fields should be more

accessible to all

Spotsylvania County’s high school turf fields are all but inaccessible to the youth of our community for two big reasons: the process to rent them is complicated without purpose, and the cost is unaffordable—$200 to $300 an hour.

Compared to other locations(Henrico is free (Stafford fields can be rented for $50 to $85 an hour for its residents), Spotsy’s fees are inequitable and unjustifiable. Our community youth and nonprofits deserve easy, affordable access to these beautiful facilities already paid for by us through a bond referendum.

At its next meeting, the Spotsylvania School Board has a chance to support our kids and make these amazing spaces open and affordable.

Let’s hope they do.

Kylie McKeen

Spotsylvania