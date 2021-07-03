LETTER: Stafford already has lots of empty business space

Stafford already
has lots of empty business space
I agree with Paul Milde’s letter to the editor [“Downtown Stafford will make traffic worse,” June 29]. Why can’t they send some new stores and restaurants to Aquia Town Center? That shopping center is an eyesore. No one wants to have a business there, and the stores stay empty.
The convenience stores and gas stations have never been opened on Route 1 either. They should rent out these sites before building Downtown Stafford.
N.K. Sullivan
Stafford