LETTER: Stafford already has lots of empty business space
LETTER: Stafford already has lots of empty business space

I agree with Paul Milde’s letter to the editor [“Downtown Stafford will make traffic worse,” June 29]. Why can’t they send some new stores and restaurants to Aquia Town Center? That shopping center is an eyesore. No one wants to have a business there, and the stores stay empty.

The convenience stores and gas stations have never been opened on Route 1 either. They should rent out these sites before building Downtown Stafford.

N.K. Sullivan

Stafford

