LETTER: Stafford BOS action was unnecessary

Stafford BOS action was unnecessary

One thing I cannot stand is when our elected leaders treat voters like they are stupid. The stunt that the Stafford County Board of Supervisors pulled last Tuesday banning critical race theory was nothing more than that—a stunt.

School Superintendent Stanley Jones has stated that CRT is not taught in the classroom, so this resolution was irrelevant. So why did the BOS pass it?

Just to not-so-gently remind their conservative base to vote Republican in November.

But Stafford County voters are not so naïve as to fall for such a trick. The Board of Supervisors should be ashamed of themselves for treating the voters like idiots.

Henry S. Thomassen

Stafford