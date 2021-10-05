LETTER: Stafford BOS needs to give teachers specifics

Stafford BOS needs to give teachers specifics

I viewed the Stafford Board proceedings related to CRT and the 1619 Project. While I vehemently disagreed with how the decisions were arrived at, I am not here to re-litigate that decision. Instead, my purpose is to provide a suggestion:

As written, the proclamation “denounces” the teaching of the subject topics and assigns a fiscal penalty in the event the decisions in the proclamation are not adhered to, which, in my opinion, firmly establishes the proclamation as being proscriptive in nature.

What constitutes a breach under this proclamation? Would it be lessons/curriculum simply titled “CRT” or “1619”? Or perhaps mere mentions of those phrases at any time during the school day?

Additional specificity is required. Lack of specificity on what is now banned leaves too much up to interpretation and puts educators atop the proverbial three-legged stool.