LETTER: Stafford BOS needs to give teachers specifics

Stafford BOS needs to give teachers specifics
I viewed the Stafford Board proceedings related to CRT and the 1619 Project. While I vehemently disagreed with how the decisions were arrived at, I am not here to re-litigate that decision. Instead, my purpose is to provide a suggestion:
As written, the proclamation “denounces” the teaching of the subject topics and assigns a fiscal penalty in the event the decisions in the proclamation are not adhered to, which, in my opinion, firmly establishes the proclamation as being proscriptive in nature.
What constitutes a breach under this proclamation? Would it be lessons/curriculum simply titled “CRT” or “1619”? Or perhaps mere mentions of those phrases at any time during the school day?
Additional specificity is required. Lack of specificity on what is now banned leaves too much up to interpretation and puts educators atop the proverbial three-legged stool.
For example, Supervisor Tom Coen stated this action wasn’t intended to prohibit history lessons on things like convict leases, Jim Crow, mass resistance, etc. But then how does one honestly and soberly address those topics without acknowledging that those policies were wrong, particularly knowing that “institutions” don’t do wrong, but rather the people in those institutions?
And, if that thread is followed through to things like the civil rights movement and red-lining—arguably, a reasonable topic of discussion for high school students—it’s not hard to see how educators, without more specific direction, could unintentionally run afoul of this proclamation.
What are the left and right bounds of this proclamation? If bounds are not currently defined, then for the sake of the current school division staff, I urge the board to consider providing more detail about what exactly is being prohibited, beyond “CRT” and “1619.”
Eric Taylor
Stafford